Britt Ekland “couldn’t help looking” at John Hurt’s privates.

‘The Wicker Man’ actress, 80, is famed for getting naked in the 1973 horror film, and said years later she was required to get semi-nude for an orgy scene in 1989 movie called ‘Scandal’ in which she starred alongside John, who died aged 77 at his home in 2017.

She told The Guardian about how the actor thought it would be a good idea to get her comfortable with flashing flesh in the film by sitting next to her in the buff: “The only film in which I expose the front of my body is ‘The Wicker Man’.

“I did a film with John Hurt called ‘Scandal’ in which there was an orgy and we all had to be semi-naked.

“I was sitting on a couch in this big old building, filled with half-naked people. “Next to me is John Hurt. The director (Michael Caton-Jones) says, ‘Sit down,’ and (John) is stark naked.

“He thought it would be helpful if he was naked, to make everyone feel free.

“But it doesn’t work that way. I couldn’t help looking.

“Not that I wanted to see it, but the human mind draws you in.”

Britt added she had done her best in her movie career to stay covered up on set, saying: “Gosh, I’ve done my damnedest to use black camera tape to hide my nipples and cut my pants so you can’t see anything.”

When asked if she felt whether she had received enough plaudits for her ‘Wicker Man’ role: “I think I should, because I'm the only one still alive! Yes, I take my clothes off and, yes, I was – for the sake of argument – the first naked female a lot of young lads might have ever seen.

“At least, that's what I've been told on social media.”

In the same chat, Britt admitted she never experienced the “swinging ’60s” due to her marriage to “problematic” Peter Sellers.

She married the British comic in 1964 following a whirlwind romance, but they divorced in 1968 on the grounds of cruelty by the ‘Pink Panther’ actor, and she said she is now far happier with her life now than in the decade famed for wild partying.

Britt added: “Well, I was married to Peter Sellers in the swinging ’60s, and he was 17 years older than me. He had a heart attack very soon after we married. Nothing to do with me, as has been implied!

“So, no, I never had the swinging ’60s. We never went out to clubs, although I did wear miniskirts.

“I was nursing an older, problematic, man. I’m happier today because I have taken care of myself in the way that I have made myself comfortable.”