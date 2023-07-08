Ricky Martin is seeking joint custody of his children with Jwan Yosef.

The 51-year-old singer recently filed for divorce from Jwan after six years of marriage but he plans to "continue the joint upbringing" of their children Lucia, four, and Renn, three, with his ex.

According to PEOPLE, Ricky filed court documents earlier this week where he asked for joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn.

Ricky also has 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who he will raise as a single parent.

Ricky listed the date of separation on the court documents as "TBD," and cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split.

He also plans to pay spousal support to Jwan, 38, and the pair have "yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party" based on the terms of their premarital agreement.

Ricky also stated in his filing that there are "no such assets or debts that I know of" for the court to divide among him and his ex.

Ricky and Jwan met on Instagram in 2015 and started dating six months later after meeting in person in London. They became engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in secret in 2017 before announcing the marriage the following year.

They announced their split this week in a joint statement, saying: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."