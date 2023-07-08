Bungie has reassured 'Destiny 2' players that it won't be "abandoning" the game with the arrival of the sci-fi shooter, 'Marathon'.

Fans fear that the 2017 free-to-play first-person shooter game will be pushed aside when the 'Marathon' reboot, set in 2850, is released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

Responding on Reddit, Bungie's community management team said: "We have no intention of abandoning Destiny; like most studios that support multi-IPs at the same time, we intend to do the same as them. You could argue about the support model we have now, which is fair criticism, but we’re working to be better.

"Much like how D1 and D2 was in the first year, if we see that the market wants something more and/or something different, we will course-correct as needed."

'Marathon' was first released on the Apple Macintosh back in 1994.