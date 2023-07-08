Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are expecting their third child together.

The 'One Tree Hill' star and his 38-year-old actress wife tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child later that year before having a second baby in 2017.

Chad, 41, shared the happy news about the third baby with a grainy photograph of Sarah on Instagram and joked that they had forgotten what it was like to have a baby in the house.

He wrote: "Baby #3 loading… [heart emoji] Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.

"Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

He also posted the picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Third little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."

In May, Chad paid tribute to his wife on Mother's Day with a gushing Instagram post.

He wrote: "My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama.

"We travel the world together and It wouldn’t be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine:)

"I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."