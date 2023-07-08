Oscar De La Hoya is "grateful" that Travis Barker is now raising his daughter.

The 50-year-old former boxer is father to 23-year-old Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler but they eventually split in 2000 and after she went on to have Landon, now 19, and Alabama, 17 with Travis, has admitted that he "knows his place" as a dad and is thrilled that the Blink-182 drummer has "stepped up to the plate" in his absence.

Oscar - who also has Jacob, 25, and Devon, 24, from previous relationships - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due, I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place - I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

Travis is now married to reality star Kourtney Kardashian - who has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick -and Oscar went on to describe the 'What's My Age Again?' rocker as a "nice guy", noting that he has the "utmost respect" for him and revealed that they even keep in touch with each other and talk about his daughter.

He said: "He's such a nice guy. I have the utmost respect for him. He's a good guy. I've talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana. I'm just grateful for what he's done."