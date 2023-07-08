Britney Spears thinks she has never been "treated equally" in showbusiness.

The 41-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune as well as various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - is thought to have been hit in the face by Victor Wembanyama's bodyguard last week when she approached the NBA player outside of a Las Vegas restaurant and has now ranted that she had never seen security behave in such a way even after such a long time in the industry.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!! I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … "

The '...Baby One More Time' singer added that she felt "helpless" and took solace in some of her own fans, who had spotted her outside the restaurant and behaved in a "way better" manner than Victor's management.

"I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!! No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!

" I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f*** you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK !!! Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … s*** happens !!! "(sic)

Following the alleged incident, Victor claimed that he had been "grabbed" by the 'Womanizer' hitmaker, but was unaware that the fan was in fact Britney.

He told KENS 5: "So what happened last night is...I saw the news, obviously, and then I woke up to a couple of phone calls. I didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop.'

"But that person grabbed me from behind - not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind - and so I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner."

"At first I was like, 'No, you're joking,!' But, yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn't know because I didn't see her face, I just kept walking straight in a line."

Meanwhile, Britney's husband Sam Asghari - who she tied the knot with in 2022 - was also quick to speak out on the alleged incident, as he insisted that the blame lay entirely with the bodyguard who is thought to have assaulted his wife.

He wrote on Instagram: "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."