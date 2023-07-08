Brooke Burke wants to take the "vanity" out of well-being.

The 51-year-old star suffers from autoimmune issues inflammatory bowel disease, Hashimoto’s disease and vitiligo but "understands" her body and wants others to "connect the dots" between mental health and physical fitness.

She told Fox News Digital: "I’m really good at keeping up with my regular physicals. "I understand my body, I understand all those signs and symptoms. And I just have to maintain a healthy lifestyle. So all the things that I do for both my mental wellness and physical wellness go hand-in-hand. And I think if people begin to connect those dots and understand the whole system, meaning mind, body and spirit . . . if we’re able to take vanity out of wellness, fitness, and we were really doing it for our mindset, relieving stress, creating energy and improving our immune system, [then] I think we’re really winning."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' host went on to add that when it comes to her diet, she prefers to fast even though the concept of going without food for extended periods of time can be "intimidating " for some, and doesn't find herself feeling hungry.

She said: "I think the word ‘fasting’ is really intimidating for people. Intermittent fasting was designed to let your body rest. . . . Really good, healthy fats keep you satisfied. I’m really not hungry, if you can believe it. I do an eight-hour eating window that’s pretty proper. Intermittent fasting . . . means I’m resting [my body and gut] for 16 hours. . . . You’re sleeping most of the time. I’ll take three or four green tea bags, and I’ll put it in a big glass jar.

"I’ll put it outside in the sun, and I’ll make delicious sun tea. I’ll put fresh mint in there from my garden. I’ll put lemons in there. And I drink that all day long. If it’s there, you’re going to enjoy it. If you pack your kitchen full of great ingredients, the kids are going to grab that."

"My fitness routine has changed so much. I think we’re working out smarter and more efficiently than ever before. . . . I can spend less time working out because I really believe in compound moves. For example, I’m using my core while I’m training my upper and lower body. I’m doing yoga flows while I’m incorporating a little bit of weights. It’s a body-sculpting yoga flow. . . . We can work the booty simultaneously while working the abs… I’m in my 50s, and I used to spend an hour [at] the gym. Now I can get a really amazing head-to-toe workout done in 30 minutes or less. . . . I’m body sculpting, I’m kicking up my metabolism, I’m breaking a sweat."