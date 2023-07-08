Elizabeth Olsen's "whole relationship" is built on communication.

The 34-year-old actress has been married to Milo Greene star Robbie Arnett, 31, since 2021 and now that the pair have collaborated on the children's book 'Hattie Harmony: Opening Night' - which serves as a sequel to their initial bestseller 'Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective' - she has explained although she was initially apprehensive about working with her husband, it worked out fine in the end because they are able to "problem solve" easily.

She told People: "It's so funny because I had this instinct where I was like, 'Oh, I don't know, how are we going to do this?' But honestly, our whole relationship is built on communication. Obviously, you'd hope that most relationships are, but it's very easy and enjoyable for us to problem-solve.

"Coffee, walking in the garden, journaling, and then gardening. And going to the grocery store and figuring out what to make for an early dinner. Reading in the afternoon, making a cocktail and cooking. That’s my favorite, favorite day.

The 'WandaVision' star - who is the younger sister of former actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - went on to add that she and Robbie can discuss "anything together" and that she is "most grateful" for how he makes her laugh.

She added: "We can talk about anything, and it’s very, very comforting to kind of tackle anything together. I'm most grateful for his humor. He makes me laugh every day, easily before noon.

In the joint interview, Robbie explained that being able to make his wife laugh has been his "goal" from the start and tries to do it on a daily basis.

He said: "Yeah, that was my goal setting out, to figure out how to make her laugh once a day. And I haven’t had to do it intentionally. I can’t tell if that’s a bad thing or a good thing."