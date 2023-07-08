Candy Spelling will "support" her daughter Tori no matter what.

The 77-year-old author is mother to '90210 star Tori, 50, and former actor Randy, 44, with her late husband Aaron Spelling and following reports that her daughter Tori is endruing marriage woes with her husband Dean McDermott, she has admitted that she will"always" stick by her and even help her out financially if needs be.

Candy - who has a reported net worth of $600 million - told TMZ: "I love my daughter and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter. Of course I will [help her financially], I will always be there for her."

Just weeks ago, reality star Dean - who has Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-year-old Beau - announced "with sadness" that he and Tori were about to go their separate ways.

He wrote on Instagram: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.

“We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

However, just hours later, he deleted his post and an insider claimed that the pair were sticking together despite having "ups and downs" in their marriage.

A source told UsWeekly: "They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counselling.

“They love each other and are not going to split."