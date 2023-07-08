Barry Keoghan has reportedly split from his girlfriend Alyson Kierans.

The 30-year-old actor had been in a relationship with Alyson since February 2021 and has an 11-month-old son with her but insiders have now claimed that she has declared things as being "over" after things "came to a head" following months of "growing apart" from each other.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "They're incredibly sad but they were determined to do the best for their son. They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head.

"As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.”

The 'Dunkirk' star - who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in ' The Banshees of Inisherin' in 2023 - revealed towards the end of last year that he "relied" on Alyson for a lot in life, especially following the death of his mother when he was just 12 years old, as he reflected that he had to "drink" a lot of his grief.

He told British GQ: "I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m very independent. I rely on Alyson to do a lot for me, you know, but you build this thing in you without your mother or your father. A toughness, You have to figure it out yourself. You go to the pub and you drink it down.

When asked what it was like being a dad for the first time, Barry labelled the experience as incredible and noted that he had felt a certain kind of love for the first time ever in welcoming the child.

He added: "Being a dad is incredible, it's a love I've not felt before."