Robert De Niro has laid his grandson to rest.

Rising actor Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found dead at the age of 19 earlier this month in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in New York City, and now 'The Godfather' star and his family have laid the tragic teenager to rest, as revealed by PageSix.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Leandro's coffin could be seen being taken to the Upper East Side to Valhalla for a graveside service and Robert reportedly joined a series of mourners after arriving on the scene in an SUV.

The Oscar-winning star was seen comforting his adoptive daughter Drena De Niro as well as Leandro's father Carlos Rodriguez on the emotional day.

According to The Post, one mourner could be heard saying to another: "How are you doing? Actually, I don’t know why I keep asking everyone that — no one is doing well."

Other famous faces to attend the sombre occasion included the likes of 'Hairspray' actor Christopher Walken and Michael Imperioli of 'The Sopranos' fame.

Another source explained that after the initial funeral on Saturday (08.07.23) the family attended a ceremony cemetery in Valhalla, NY, where it is believed that Robert's father Robert De Niro Sr - who died of cancer in 1993 at the age of 71 - is buried.

Leandro is thought to have died after being sold "fentanyl-laced pills and his death was confirmed on Monday (03.07.23) by his 51-year-old mother in an emotional post on Instagram.

She said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”