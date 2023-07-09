Spotify will no longer support legacy subscribers paying via Apple's App Store.

Back in 2016, the music streaming platform stopped letting new customers subscribe to its Premium tier via Apple's in app system, and how the company is going on step further.

According to Variety, Spotify has emailed legacy Premium subscribers who have still being paying through the App Store to notify them of the new policy.

Under the change, once their final billing period ends they will have to resubscribe using a different payment system such as a credit cad or PayPal account.

The email said: “We’re contacting you because when you joined Spotify Premium you used Apple’s billing service to subscribe.

"Unfortunately, we no longer accept that billing method as a form of payment."

Any accounts affected will be switched to the free, ad-supported version once the final payment has been taken.

They continued: "If you wish to keep your Premium subscription, you will need to re-subscribe after your last billing period has ended and your account has been moved on to the Free account.”

In a statement to the outlet, a Spotify spokesperson confirmed a "small number of users" were being notified of the changes, and would "then have the option to upgrade to a Premium account by logging into their account at Spotify.com".

They added: "These actions will help ensure that we can continue to provide a consistent best-in-class subscription experience for all our users.”