Natasha Bedingfield used to "hide" her bum in the early days of her career.

The 41-year-old pop star explained that there is a "movement" in music these days that embraces more realstic body types but claimed that wasn't the case when she started out in the early 2000s and joked that she now feels "lucky" that she didn't have to undergo surgery to achieve a fuller behind when it came into fashion.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre Column: "There is definitely a movement within popular music about embracing real bodies, which is really exciting, and it is amazing to be a part of that. I definitely hid my butt. There were things on TikTok recently like, ‘Where has Natasha been hiding that butt, or ‘How did she suddenly get that butt?’. I am lucky I didn’t have to have surgery to get a butt. I just spent the first half of my life hiding it because it was just not in fashion, so I showed the smallest part of my body, which was my waist.”

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker is mother to five-year-old Solomon with husband Matt Robinson and went on to add that in recent years she has found it "quite empowering" to take pride in something that only women have the ability to do.

She added: "Since having a kid I have learned that, as a woman, we have something that men don’t have. It is actually quite empowering that we can lean into that as well."

Earlier this year, it was reported that the 'These Word' songstress - who is the younger sister of 'Gotta Get Thru This' singer Daniel Bedingfield - was hoping to release a new album as soon as next year.

A source said: "Natasha has been hard at work in LA in the hope she will have some songs out this year. There is an eye on releasing an album in 2024 but at the moment she is just enjoying the process."