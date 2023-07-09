Dolly Parton tries to stay "young in spirit."

The 77-year-old music icon has released 65 studio albums since beginning her career in the late 1960s and is known around the world for country hits like 'Jolene' and '9 to 5' but is now switching genres with her forthcoming record 'Rockstar.'

She told The Sunday People's Love Sunday magazine: "It's all good doctors, good makeup, and good lighting! I try to stay young in spirit and I think sometimes that kind of spills over a little bit. I'll never be as old as I am. 'Rockstar' is one of the most fun things I've ever done. I feel like a rock star! I wanted to see what I could do and I had to work hard to keep up."

The 'Islands in the Stream' songstress has been married to Carl Thomas Dean, 80, since 1966 and went on to add that her husband has served as the inspiration for the project so she wanted to "please him" more than anyone else.

She added: "All my life - in the car, in the truck, on the tractor or in the house, he'll always blast out rock'n'roll music," "I sat him down to listen to the whole thing and he said 'it's really good'. He's kind of a quiet person, so to me, that was like somebody else jumping up and down saying it was the best thing they ever heard. He was proud of it, so that made me feel good. I wanted to please him more than anybody else."

The 'Backwoods Barbie' singer has covered a number of classics such as Queen's 'We Are the Champions' for the record and has even teamed up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus, 30, to produce a rock version of her 2013 single 'Wrecking Ball' for the record as she described the 'Jaded' hitmaker as being "like a daughter or sister" to her.

Dolly - who guest starred on Miley's Disney Channel sitcom 'Hannah Montana' in the late 2000s and in more recent years has performed with her at events such as 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' on NBC - said: "She is like a daughter to me, or a sister. I said 'I want you to do 'Wrecking Ball' and you're going to sing it with me, right?' and Miley said 'Well, duh!' So that's one of my favourite tracks on the whole album. I love that song. Our voices blend really well."

'Rockstar' is set to be released on 17 November.