Olly Murs has refused to sing at his own wedding.

The 39-year-old pop star is known for hits like 'Troublemaker' and 'Dance With Me Tonight' but will not be performing when he ties the knot with Amelia Tank, 30, in August but admitted he has become a "groomzilla" as he obsesses over the minutiae of the big day.

He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I’m a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I’d be the opposite. Amelia will sit me down and go, ‘Look, we’ve decided on this’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Get rid of that, change that, move that’.

"I didn’t know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I’m reincarnated, I’m coming back as a florist. I didn’t realise how much I would love picking what the plates are going to look like, the glasses. There’s a lady helping us plan the wedding and I said to her, ‘I don’t want ugly chairs, you know those horrible school chairs that are horrendous’. She said, ‘Olly, I’ve been doing this for a long time.'

"I won’t be getting up on stage [to perform], no. Amelia has to listen to me singing enough. And the wedding day is not about me, it’s about her. I want her to have the most magical day and I want all eyes to be on her."

The former 'X Factor' star - who has been dating Amelia since 2019 - went on to add that his wife-to-be would be "really p***** off" if he did take the microphone after their nuptials and even refused his suggestion of live-streaming their wedding.

He added: "Amelia said to me, ‘If you do, it will really p*** me off.’ I did suggest live-streaming the wedding at one point. But she was like, ‘No way.’"