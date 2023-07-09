Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend has accused him of being "emotionally abusive" during their relationship.

Sarah Brady dated the 'Moneyball' actor in 2021 and over the weekend, the surf instructor shared screenshots of what she claimed were text message exchanges between them during their romance.

In the messages, the 39-year-old actor asked his then-girlfriend to remove any surfing photos from her Instagram which showed her "a** in a thong" and when she said she had deleted "all the posts", Jonah allegedly told her it was a "good start" but she didn't "seem to get" his point.

He added: “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

In another screenshot, Jonah allegedly set out his "plain and simple" conditions for maintaining their relationships, including stating he didn't want Sarah to be "surfing with men", or "to model".

The messages in the post read: "Plan and simple.

"If you need:

"- Surfing with men

"- Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men

"- to model

"- to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit

"- to post sexual pictures

"- friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your recent wild past beyond getting lunch or a coffee or something respectful

"I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings.

"These are my boundaries for romantic partnership."

In a follow-up message, he added: "My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Sarah wrote in her caption: “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear."

The surfer went on to accuse her former partner - who became a father for the first time earlier this year when girlfriend Olivia Millar gave birth to their baby - of using mental health issues to "control" her.

She wrote: "I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.

"It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

She later expressed her wish that Jonah's child can turn him into a "real feminist".

She wrote: "I hope my ex has a daughter.

"Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist, because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

And another post, she added: "If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.

“I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.(sic)"

But Sarah insisted she didn't necessarily think her former partner is a "terrible person".

She wrote: "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma)

“At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK.(sic)"

Jonah has yet to comment on the allegations.