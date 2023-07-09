Chad Michael Murray and his wife are expecting a baby girl.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star took to Instagram on Saturday (08.07.23) to announce he and Sarah Roemer are expecting their third child together and hours later, he let slip the sex of the baby when he shared a video of family moments, which featured their eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter as they travelled to a variety of locations including an elephant sanctuary and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

In the caption to the video - which was soundtracked by Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World' - Chad wrote: "We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:) Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally[strength and heart emojis]

"Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5. I can hear it now- "Uhoh, here come the Murray's" [cry-laughing emojis] #babynews #baby #baby#3.(sic)"

Chad had shared the baby news with a grainy photo of Sarah - who he married in 2015 - and joked that they had forgotten what it was like to have a baby in the house, while also explaining the poor quality of the picture

He wrote: "Baby #3 loading… [heart emoji] Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.

"Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

He also posted the picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Third little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."