Jeffrey Carlson has died at the age of 48.

The 'All My Children' star - who was best known for his portrayal of Zoe, the first trans character in a US daytime series - was revealed to have passed away by TimeOut New York theatre editor Adam Feldman, who hailed him a "powerful actor".

Adam posted: "RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss.(sic)"

The Shakespeare Theatre Company also shared a tribute to the late star, noting his memorable performances on stage over the years.

They wrote on Facebook: "STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances during his career which took him from television and film to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC.

"His memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007, and 2008’s Free For All), and Romeo and Juliet (2016, and 2017’s Free For All).

"We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest."

Susan Hart, the former lead actress at Chicago's Shakespeare Theatre said the news had left her unable to "breathe or function".

She posted: "Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men. No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson. You were … oh God… no words… so so loved and adored.

"For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated.(sic)"

Jeffrey was a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School and made his Broadway debut in 2003 in 'The Goat or Who Is Sylvia'.

He joined 'All My Children' as a musician character named Zarf in August 2006 then returned that November as trans woman Zoe, staying on the show until April the following year.

In addition, he was also known for portraying 80s pop icon Marilyn in short-lived Boy George musical 'Taboo' from 2003 to 2004.