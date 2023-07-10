Margot Robbie raised money for charity on the set of the 'Barbie' movie by holding "pink days".

The actress plays the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig's new movie and her co-star Ryan Gosling - who plays Ken - has revealed the actress insisted the cast and crew had to wear Barbie's favourite colour once a week and anyone who didn't turn up wearing pink had to donate money to a good cause.

Ryan told People: "Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

The 'Drive' star revealed the pink days brought the cast and crew together - and even the male team members were excited to get involved.

He added: "What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of 'Dead Poets Society', where they all get on their desk and say: 'O captain! My captain!'"

As well as pink days, Margot also hosted a sleepover for all the actresses playing Barbie dolls in the film - and they also had their own Whatsapp chat group.

Simu Liu - who plays Ken 2 in the film - added to People: "Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi.

"So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat."