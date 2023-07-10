Twitter's original version of TweetDeck is back up and running, days after it was made a paid-for feature.

TweetDeck’s new version, which also uses Twitter’s API, experienced a temporary outage last week after Twitter temporarily limited the number of tweets users could read.

Chairman Elon Musk announced on July 3 that the dashboard application for the management of Twitter accounts - which had been "improved" - would only be available to Verified users in 30 days.

A tweet from the Twitter Support account read: "We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches and workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu."

A series of notes read: "All your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You’ll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time.

"TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more.

"Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks."

However, without any official announcement from Twitter HQ, the original is back up and running.

It's not known how long it will be back and whether it's a glitch.

The billionaire businessman tweeted last week: “To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits.”

Verified accounts were limited to reading "6,000 posts/day”, “unverified accounts 600 posts” and “new unverified accounts to 300/day”.

Twitter’s former CEO later revealed that “rate limits" would be "increasing soon to 800 for verified, 800 to unverified and 400 for new verified.

Elon quipped: “In yet another exercise in irony, this post achieved a record view count!”

After a wave of confusion, he joked: "The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside.

“I’m doing a good deed for the world here.

Also, that’s another view you just used.”