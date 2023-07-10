Elon Musk has branded Mark Zuckerberg "a cuck" as his Twitter rival Threads continues to grow.

The Twitter chairman tweeted that “Zuck is a cuck”, a contemptuous term for a weak man with moderate or progressive political views, as the pair continue to throw jibes at each other.

Musk has gone as far as filing a lawsuit accusing Meta - the owner of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and now Threads - of employing former Twitter staff.

When Threads launched on July 5, Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in more than a decade posting a meme of two Spider-Men pointing at each other.

The billionaire businessman - who bought Twitter last year - last week spoke out against the new text-based platform amid allegations the service may be using "Twitter trade secrets ".

In a post on Twitter, Musk wrote: "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

It came after a lawyer representing Twitter - Alex Spiro - wrote a letter to Zuckerberg accusing Threads of "systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

According to Semafor.com, the letter added: "Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information."

Musk and Zuckerberg have even agreed to battle it out in a cage match.

Threads reportedly clocked up more than 30 million sign-ups during the first 24 hours after its launch and is getting closer to 100 million.

The new social media app lets users post up to 500 characters, and includes many similar features to Twitter.

Zuckerberg has suggested giving the platform a "friendly" feel could "ultimately be the key to its success". In a post on Threads, he responded to a user asking if the app could be "bigger than Twitter". He replied: "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. "Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."