TikTok has launched its social music streaming platform TikTok Music in Indonesia and Brazil.

The two countries are the first to get to try out the new service, which makes it easier for users to save and download music they discover on the video-sharing app.

Ole Obermann, global head of music business development at TikTok, said in a statement: “We are pleased to introduce TikTok Music, a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service. TikTok Music will make it easy for people in Indonesia and Brazil to save, download and share their favourite viral tracks from TikTok.

“We are excited about the opportunities TikTok Music presents for both music fans and artists, and the great potential it has for driving significant value to the music industry.”

It's set to replace Resso, TikTok's original streaming service on September 5.

The app's parent company, ByteDance, revealed back in May that Resso would end up being a premium service.

There's no word yet on when it will come to more countries.