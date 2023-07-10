Ralph Lauren will return to the runway for New York Fashion Week.

Part one of the catwalk extravaganza took place in February, and part two will be held from September 7 to September 13.

Legendary fashion designer Ralph, 83, plans to take centre stage on the evening of September 8 by hosting a women’s show in a location soon to be revealed.

The Ralph Lauren label last featured at NYFW in September 2019, with the designer creating a swanky supper club dubbed ‘Ralph’s Club’ which featured a surprise performance from Janelle Monáe.

The 37-year old actress-and-rapper performed a shows-topping set which included a medley of jazz classics that was described as an ode to the roaring 1920s.

Since then, Ralph has hosted numerous off-calendar shows in New York and Los Angeles, with his last show taking place in the gardens of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, on October 13, 2022.

With a career that’s spanned over 50 years, Ralph has become a sartorial pioneer that’s inspired a generation of designers including; Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Vera Wang.

The fashion godfather is also a favourite amongst the stars, who’s show attract the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Gigi and Bella Hadid, that are often pictured in his iconic style.

Ralph Lauren yet again is the official apparel sponsor for the Wimbledon tennis tournament.