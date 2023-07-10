Ameesha Patel thinks people need a "lock on [the] television" so children can't access "gay-lesbian" content on streaming platforms.

The 42-year-old actress claimed audiences are looking for "good, clean cinema" which the whole family can watch and warned OTT services have too many films and TV shows that she feels young people shouldn't be watching.

She told Bollywood Hungama: “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing.

"OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch."

The 'Gadar 2' actress believes people miss the "essence" of escapism traditionally found with Bollywood movies.

She added: “Indians couldn’t travel that much, we didn’t have that much fashion.

"Everything that you wanted was through cinema… We didn’t even have an organised music industry.

"You depended on film music; costumes, fashion, everything came from cinema, and I think people are missing that essence. 'Gadar', they feel, is an answer to that."

Reality TV star Uorfi Javed slammed Ameesha for her homophobic comments, branding the actress "very bitter".

She wrote on Instagram: “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it?

"So when she said ‘[Where is love]’ she meant only straight people.

"Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.”