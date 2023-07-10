Danny O'Dwyer has rescued old video game tapes from landfill.

The 37-year-old YouTube star is known to his audiences as NoClip and makes documentaries based on video games like 'Final Fantasy', 'Rocket League', 'Horizon: Zero Dawn', 'The Last of Us' and 'God of War' and after getting a tip-off from a San Francisco media company who were about to dispose of thousands of rare video game tapes, he took it upon himself to rent a truck and rent them all.

Speaking in a video posted to YouTube, he explained: "Sure enough, there were more and more of these collections that were just kind of sitting in these buildings, and were eventually going to end up in their own landfills or were just going to rot away.A lot of this stuff was before YouTube. So it was before any of us had high-speed internet.

"There's stuff like videotapes that were sent to video game websites or TV channels that were never meant to be shown."

Some of the gems unearthed included an interview with 'Metal Gear Solid' creator Hideo Kojima and a tour of 'Call of Duty' studio Infinity Ward as well as a 30-minute tape of a never-seen-before room at Nintendo that is no longer in existence.

He added: "A couple of days ago, I found a tape that had 'Nintendo Tour' written on it. It's like 30 minutes of this room that none of us have ever seen, and doesn't exist any more. Finding ones that work today is incredibly difficult. They cost a lot of money to buy and then shipping them is a nightmare because they weigh a ton. When you get the tape in these things and see it looking as good as it does, you can't buy that feeling. Hidden in that collection, I know is going to be some stuff that's really going to shock and excite the larger video game world.

"So I'm excited for those big moments."