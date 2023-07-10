Sega is licensing an "exciting" IP for a new web3 game.

The Japanese gaming developer behind iconic titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog has teamed up with LineNext to bring about a space created on Web3 - which is built on top of blockchain technologies and developments in the Semantic Web - for "anyone" to enjoy.

Youngsu Ko, CEO of Line Next, is quoted by VideoGames Chronicle as saying: "Line Next is pleased to be teaming up with Sega to bring some exciting gaming to the Web3 space for gamers around the world. Through this partnership, Game Dosi will provide Web3 content that anyone can easily enjoy, including Sega fans."

Just days ago, Sega shelved plans to develop its own blockchain games for the time being and operating officer Shuji Utsumi told the outlet that the premise can be "pointless" if the games are no fun.

He said: "The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if games are no fun? We’re looking into whether this technology is really going to take off in this industry, after all. For the majority of people in the video game industry, what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme, but that’s how the first penguin has always been. We should never underestimate them."

The gaming boss went on to add that despite his views, they will continue to invest in that area.

