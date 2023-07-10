'Resident Evil' developers could be remaking its spin-off games.

Capcom is the developer behind the Japanese horror game media franchise created and teased that reboots of spin-off games like 'Resident Evil: Code Veronica', or 'Resident Evil Revelations' as they "carry out discussions" surrounding the future of titles in the franchise.

Asked if they would be providing "high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the 'Resident Evil' series, the games developer responded: "We are carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of these titles so they can be enjoyed by a wide audience."

The company is also behind the 'Mega Man' series which focuses on a host of robotic gaming characters and teased that they are "considering the approach" for further production of the game.

In the Q A, Capcom said: "Including 'Mega Man 11', the latest entry in the franchise, 'Mega Man' is one of Capcom’s historic IPs and is loved by fans, and as such we want to take care in how we develop the series. We are considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc. We are considering our approach to ports of past entries titles, which includes addressing technical issues.