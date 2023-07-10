Andrea Bocelli has waded into the feud between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney after he sang at both their weddings.

The spat between the sisters has played out in the family's reality show 'The Kardashians' with Kourtney accusing Kim of copying her by lifting Dolce and Gabbana looks from her big day in the Italian town of Portofino last year when she curated a fashion show for the brand months later.

The sniping continued in a recent episode when Kim pointed out Andrea sang at the reception when Kourtney married Travis Barker, but he had previously performed when Kim tied the knot with Kanye West in the Italian city of Florence in 2014 - and Andrea has now commented on the drama.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash. I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you. But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well ... See you soon in Tuscany!"

Andrea was referring to his son - Mateo Bocello - who also sang during Kourtney's wedding.

Speaking on 'The Kardashians', Kim previously refuted Kourtney's copying claims by insisting she had many of the ideas first. Kim said: "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f******* wedding country and my wedding performer! Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time."

Kourtney previously slammed her sister for agreeing to work with Dolce and Gabbana on a fashion show after the designers collaborated with the elder sibling on her wedding dress and looks for her guests over the course of her wedding trip.

Speaking on the show, Kourtney fumed: "It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me - that’s why she never truly asked me [about whether to do the fashion show].

"It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no."