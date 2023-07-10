Michelle Heaton feels "incredibly lucky" to still be performing with Liberty X.

The 43-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Jessica Taylor, Kelli Young,Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm in the early 2000s and has revealed she and her female co-stars have "lots of gigs" coming up after getting back together before she enjoys a stint in pantomime.

She said: "I feel incredibly lucky that, you know, me and the girls from Liberty X still get to perform after all these years, been in the industry now for 23 years, almost 24 years. And we feel, very lucky. It's like no time has passed and we've grown with each other and it's still is exciting to perform, and coming somewhere like this where I see other entertainers, performers starting out in their career, you know, they're really being full of, you know, enlightenment and they just bring it to the stage. It's incredible to see. I love it. Liberty X, we have lots of gigs coming up over the summer. We are travelling around.

"So, we will be at a local place near you soon. And then I've got pantomime, yes, I am starring in 'Snow White'. I am not Snow White. I am Evil Queen, so I've got panto this year in Gravesend. So very much looking forward to being all Disney-fied."

The 'Just a Little' hitmaker has Faith, 11, and nine-year-old AJ with husband Hugh Hanley and went on to explain that since reuniting with the pop band - which was made up of runners up on the reality show 'Popstars' - she has been able to "make it work" with her family as long as they communicate.

She said: "We have a good balance as a family. I think my kids are really incredibly supportive when it comes to the fact that mummy travels away a lot for work. They know that mummy goes out because I love it. And I'm a happy mummy when I come back home.

"And the same with my husband, we all support each other, you know, as long as we talk to each other, tell each other what we're doing. Everybody understands that's how we make it work."

Meanwhile, Michelle had been invited to see the premiere of 'Together: a Pixar Musical Adventure' in Disneyland Paris and described the show as "really clever" and "loved" everything about it.

She said: "Together: a Pixar Musical Adventure is a musical extravaganza! It’s singing, it's dancing, you've got a beautiful orchestra as well opening it up, and actually playing instruments live throughout it. You've got immersion, you've got the bubbles coming over. It's just wonderful and I loved that it had all these elements in there as well. It was absolutely amazing, and I just thought it was really clever."

British celebrities Fleur East, Michelle Heaton, and Jake Quickenden graced the blue carpet at Disneyland Paris for the spectacular launch of 'TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure'.