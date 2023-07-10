Mel B is paying off "significant" tax debts in both the UK and US.

The Spice Girls star is locked in an ongoing custody dispute with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, and as part of their court battle, their respective finances have been laid bare, with the 48-year-old singer having no significant assets.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mel's company Purple Owl brings in around $72,000 per month, and she has around $12,000 in the bank but didn't list any property.

The 'I Want You Back' singer's monthly expenses for herself and daughters Phoenix and Angel - who she has from previous relationships - include $6,100 per month on rent, $4,100 on groceries, $900 on eating out, $1,150 on utilities, $350 on cell phones, $200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,625 for clothes, $2,230 on education, $4,100 on entertainment and $1,300 on car-related expenses.

The former 'X Factor' judge spends $23,055 a month on bills and the documents noted: "[Mel] owes significant taxes to the UK and US tax authorities for which she makes monthly payments in varying amounts.”

Meanwhile, in his income and expenses declaration, Stephen - who has denied Mel's repeated accusations that he was abusive during their marriage - said he made on average $21,000 per month but told the court he is living off savings and support because he “lost his management job on October 1, 2022, and has not had any income.”

The producer claimed he currently has $263,000 in the bank and his expenses include $7,145 for his home, $1,000 on healthcare, $3,400 on child care, $3,000 on groceries, $2,500 on eating out, $250 on cell phones, $500 on laundry, $2,500 on clothes, $2,200 on education, $3,500 on entertainment, $1,200 on auto expenses and an additional sum of $500 which goes to charity.

His expenses totalled $35, 725 a month.

Madison currently lives in Los Angeles with her father and makes visits to Mel and her half-sisters in the UK throughout the year.

Stephen recently requested permission to move to Florida, but his ex-wife - who had to return to England when her work visa expired in 2019 - wants Madison to live with her and claimed to have major concerns about her former husband's parenting.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.