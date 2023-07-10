Kerry Katona felt she was "being reborn" after undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been struck by crippling back and hip pain due to scoliosis - a condition which causes curvature of the spine - so she's resorted to the treatment to help ease her agony and though it's early days, she's hopeful the sessons will make a difference soon.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I did it with specialist Dr Andre, and it was quite cosy actually – I felt like I was being reborn!

"It’s supposed to relieve pressure and help with my scoliosis, but it takes quite a few sessions to work so I haven’t seen any improvement yet.

"I’m really struggling with my back at the moment, so I’m going to a chiropractor, but he can only help in small sections at a time. I’m going to keep going with it though, in the hope that I get results soon."

As a result of her medical issues, Kerry has postponed her 'No Regrets' tour and while she was "emotional" over the thought of letting down her fans, she knows her health has to come first.

She wrote: "I had to make the decision to postpone my tour last week, which was so difficult. I hate saying no to work and letting people down. I was really battling with myself and getting emotional about it, because I was so excited to see you all there.

"But ultimately, the doctor told me I needed complete rest and I had to put my health first. I need to make sure my body is back to its best so I’m in top form, physically and mentally, when I do go on stage.

"As hard as the decision was, it was also a weight lifted off of my shoulders, knowing I can rest and get better. But don’t worry, I would never fully cancel the show, and I’ll see you all when the time is right!"