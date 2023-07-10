Rita Ora's "never really thought" she would marry Taika Waititi.

The 32-year-old singer struck up an instant connection with the 'Jojo Rabbit' director after they were introduced at a barbecue by Robert Pattinson but their relationship didn't turn romantic for five years, at a time when the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker - who tied the knot with the 47-year-old director last year - had "given up" expecting to find a partner because of her career.

She told The Line of Best Fit magazine: “You know, I honestly gave up on the idea of finding somebody who could handle what I do and how I live my life.

“I mean, it’s a lot – it’s a lot to accept for anyone. But I never thought following the rulebook of happiness was going to lead the way to it. Everyone’s got their own journey, and I basically married my best friend.

"I never really thought, at first, that he was the person I was going to marry. You know, I always fancied him, but I honestly didn’t plan for it.

"I didn’t think it was going to happen for me because of what I do, and if there was someone out there who would love me for me."

Rita recalled how she had "butterflies" after her first meeting with Taika, which came as a total "surprise".

She recalled: “We clicked straight away. And, you know, his mother also survived breast cancer. We just really connected on our families and our work ethic. It was like there was no one else at the party, and then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the sun’s coming up. What’s going on?’ We remained really good friends, but I had butterflies – it was a surprise, but I felt comfortable. Safe.”

The filmmaker directed Rita's music videos for 'Praising You' and 'Don’t Think Twice' and she loves collaborating with her spouse professionally.

She said: “I love him in all aspects of the word… But, you know, I really respect him and admire what he does and how he has created his own style.

"It’s so cool to work with someone you love and bounce off each other. It’s the easiest thing ever.

"He throws ideas at me every minute, but that’s fine – we’re both fire signs.”

Read the full interview with Rita at https://www.thelineofbestfit.com/features/interviews/rita-ora-star-reborn