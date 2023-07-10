Kim Kardashian has been spooked by a figure in the background of a selfie she snapped while apparently home alone.

The reality TV star, 42, who has children North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with her former husband Kanye West, 46, posted the image on her Instagram that showed a make-up free Kim in a pink gown posing in front of a mirror – and the shape of a woman behind her who appeared to be wearing a bonnet.

She told fans in a caption: “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window.”

Many of her followers mocked her over the post, and said it had nothing to do with ghosts.

One told her it was probably the person who had taken her dress measurements, while another joked it was “just Kourtney”, her sister, with whom she has been in a feud after Kim partnered with Dolce and Gabbana following the fashion house hosting Kourtney’s lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022.

Kourtney, 44, claimed Kim showed no regard for her feelings when signing up for a deal with the luxury designer.

Last month, Kim opened up about her life as a single mum and said she is striving “not to show as much emotion” about her ex-husband Kanye’s behaviour.

She added she tries to keep being “upset” if he makes headlines over controversies for the sake of their kids.

Kim told Vogue Italia: “If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion.

“I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.

“There’s nothing worse than, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, before his anti-Semitic outbursts last year cost him a string of multi-million dollar brand deals.

She added about giving up battling with others: “I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there.

“I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too.”

Kim also said throwing herself into her human rights-based legal work helps distract her from life’s dramas.

She added: “When I take something on I really want to take my time to get to know the person I am going to help.

“Sometimes, if it's not a quick emergency case, I have a visit, but if there’s an execution and we’re fighting hard for it, there is no time, just action.”