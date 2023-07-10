Madonna is said to have battled with her management to kick off her rescheduled tour sooner than October.

The Queen of Pop, 64, announced on Monday (10.07.23) she will be kicking off her postponed ‘Celebration Tour’ later this year, after it was put on hold last month when she was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection”.

But an insider told Page Six after she released the statement about how she wanted to get back on the road sooner and not have it moved back as she recovers: “Madonna told everyone she wants to do the whole thing (soon) – but her management team and her insurance company kicked back.

“There was a bit of a battle raging.

“While she has some rehearsing still to do, she has been working at it for months and knows exactly what needs to be done.

She is just eager to get out there – as eager as her fans are to see her.”

Madonna’s upcoming greatest hits tour – for which she was said to be rehearsing 12 hours a day before she collapsed last month – had been set to start on 15 July at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada,

She has been resting at her New York home after she was rushed to an intensive care unit in the city, and on Monday told fans on her Instagram: “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

“I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

She added about rescheduling her tour: “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

Madonna was spotted earlier on Monday in the Upper East Side of New York walking with a friend in a hat and sunglasses, and was seen leaning on a lamp post in a TikTok video by podcaster Lauren Conlin and pictures obtained by Page Six.

She had been found “unresponsive” towards the end of June, and insiders later claimed to Radar Online she was treated with a shot that is often used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

But the outlet went on to insist there was nothing to suggest that the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker had been using drugs and that the treatment is also used to “reverse acute septic shock in patients”, which is thought to have been the cause of her collapse.