Noel Gallagher’s ex-wife has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly crashing into a parked car.

Former music publicist Meg Mathews, 57, who was married to former Oasis songwriter Noel, 56, until 2001 and is mum to his model daughter Anaïs, 23, is said to have smashed her yellow Jeep minutes after an event promoting her new book.

The Sun reported police are understood to have been called by the owner of a grey Ford Kuga she’s alleged to have hit, and stated gaffer tape was seen around its left rear wheel arch.

It added Meg was breathalysed at the scene then taken into custody.

Sources told the newspaper she was “screaming” as cops handcuffed her in Newquay, Cornwall, where she now lives, on Friday (07.07.23) night.

But she was out on Saturday evening, when she shared a picture of her with a group of women online that she captioned: “About yesterday.”

Meg had been promoting her book about the menopause, called ‘The New Hot’ at Teylu Trading, a homeware shop near to the crash scene.

The Daily Mail reported she is due at Bodmin magistrates’ court at the end of July.

When approached by The Sun about the incident, she said: “No comment.”

Devon and Cornwall Police told the paper: “Police were called at 9.20pm on Friday following reports of a two-vehicle collision in Newquay.

“One person was arrested in connection to this matter.

“Following police enquiries, one person has since been charged.”

Mail Online said a police statement added: “Units attended and one person was arrested in connection to this matter.

“Following police enquiries, one person has since been charged.

“Meg Matthews, aged 57, of Hilgrove Mews, Newquay, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol.

“She is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 28.”