Donald Trump wants his classified documents trial to be delayed until after the 2024 election.

The former United States President is once again running for office ahead of next year's election, and he had voiced concerns over the investigation into leaked audio of him allegedly boasting about possessing still-classified military documents about Iran after he left the White House.

In a court filing on Monday (10.07.23) night, attorneys for both Trump and his co-defendant, and personal aide, Walt Nauta said: "Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication."

The filing argues that starting the trial in December 2023 - as suggested by special counsel Jack Smith - would be too soon, with US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon urged by Trump's lawyers to wait until after the president election season.

That period will begin late this year, and if Trump wins the Republican nomination, his defence may be calling for almost a year delay.

Although prosecutors have suggested the case against Trump is relatively simple - despite any issues with bringing a former president to trial - his attorneys argue it will be much more complicated.

They added: "Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the Defendants and the public."

The tape is a major bit of evidence in Smith’s indictment of the 77-year-old former 'Apprentice' host.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of mishandling sensitive documents and has persistently denied any wrongdoing.

He is facing 37 federal charges of illegally holding onto classified documents and preventing the government from getting them back.

Trump is the first US President in history to face federal-level criminal charges.