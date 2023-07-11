Kelsea Ballerini can no longer use Reddit because of how it impacts her mental health.

The 29-year-old country pop star used to be a keen user of the social media app - in which online communities discuss a wide range of topics ranging from ordinary to taboo - but has now come off it altogether because she couldn't handle reading "negative" posts about herself.

She told StyleCaster magazine: "I discovered Reddit in 2022 and I no longer go on Reddit. I would read situations of what people had thought of me or what people had heard about me, or people’s interactions of meeting me, and they were negative. That guts me; that shit really gets to me.”

The 'half of my hometown' singer was married to fellow country star Morgan Evans from 2017 until 2022 and went on to explain that while she has been active in the industry for more than a decade, this is the first time the spotlight has been on her private life and she is now trying to protect her "normalcy" as she embarks on a new relationship with 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes.

She added: "I’ve done this for a decade. I’ve done the work. But the eyeballs on the rest of my life is new, so I’m giving myself a lot of grace. All the things that I’ve always done are because that’s actually who I am at my core. [But] I am actively working to protect the normalcy.

"The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great."