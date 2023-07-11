Vanessa Kirby says the leading ladies in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise will "never" be seen in a bikini.

The 35-year-old star insists times have changed since the days of the Bond girls, who would often be seen in swimwear in the spy franchise, but she admitted viewers will "barely even see a wrist" of her 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' character Alanna Mitsopolis, and the alter-egos of Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff.

She told ITV's 'Lorraine': "The best journey of movies is when you have this really immersive, intense experience as a family, and obviously I've been in the last one, so being together again is lovely.

"There's some great women in this. Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, we've really bonded as a sisterhood. They're just so fierce.

"I don't think you barely even see a wrist of ours, let alone a bikini. We'd never be in a bikini in these movies."

One of the most talked-about parts of the new 'Mission: Impossible' film is Tom Cruise's dangerous stunts, including one when he drives a motorcycle off a cliff.

Vanessa revealed Tom filmed the sequence eight times in one day, and it left the crew "shaking" because they were scared something might go wrong.

She said: "It's nuts, and he did it eight times in one day.

"We were watching him do it, and the crew were shaking. Because they were so nervous.

"You were seeing Tom fly off a cliff. We were all more fearful than he was.

"He was so calm, so present. He just loves it. He's always outdoing himself, and that's the pleasure."

And the star has insisted Tom has already been filming an even scarier stunt ahead of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', which is due to drop in June 2024.

She added: "He already has [outdone himself]. They've been filming a plane sequence in Africa, and it's already gone beyond this one even."