'Clockwork Revolution' director Chad Moore has insisted the game is the "love child" of 'Arcanum: Of Steamworks' and 'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines'.

The game director - who actually worked on both games during his time as lead artist and designer at Troika Games between 1999 and 2004 - has seemingly shrugged off comparisons being made between the new title and 'BioShock Infinite'.

He tweeted: "With deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity, I’ve always described @ClockworkGame as the love child of #arcanum and @VBloodlines."

Chad also responded to a fan and confirmed that, like those two games, the new title will feature a huge amount of choices for "both conversation and character customisation".

Another fan said that "crunchy RPG systems" sum up their tastes, and Chad replied: "Welcome to the family. :)"

When 'Clockwork Revolution' was unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase this year, comparisons to 'BioShock Infinite' - which comes from Irrational Games - were immediately made by some fans who pointed to its setting, characters, combat and enemy design.

However, a spokesperson for Xbox - the publisher for the new title - told Eurogamer: "Any similarities are unintentional.

"Players will be able to fully customise their own main character in the game."