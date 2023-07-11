EA has officially announced its single player 'Black Panther' game.

The upcoming title - which was first rumoured a year ago - is being developed by new studio Cliffhanger Games in partnership with Marvel Games.

In a press release this week, EA said: "As we celebrate the 57th anniversary of Black Panther's comic debut this July, we’re thrilled to announce Cliffhanger Games, a new triple-A development studio based in Seattle, is working on an original, third-person, single-player 'Black Panther' game in collaboration with Marvel Games.

"Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther."

The new studio will be led by Monolith Productions' Kevin Stephens with a roster of talent who have worked on the likes of 'Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor', 'Halo Infinite', 'God of War', 'Call of Duty' and more.

In a statement, Kevin added: "We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game.

"Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."