'Star Wars Jedi 3' appears to be in development.

Respawn Entertainment looks to already be working on an unannounced sequel to 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' - which was released earlier this year and was in turn a follow-up to 2019's 'Fallen Order' - as revealed in a new job advert.

Publisher Electronic Arts is advertising for a new senior VFX artist role specifically for the 'Star Wars Jedi' franchise under Respawn.

The title of the job listing is "Senior VFX Artist (Star Wars Jedi)".

The description reads: "We’re looking for an experienced Senior Technical Sound Designer who will embrace our culture and share their hard-earned expertise to create an incredible experience for our players.

"We want you to be passionate about making great games and demonstrate excellent sound design skills."

The advert also references Unreal Engine 5, which suggests the developers could be moving on after using Unreal Engine 4 for 'Survivor'.

The company is also working on a first person shooter and a strategy game set in the 'Star Wars' universe, but no details have been made official.