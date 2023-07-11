Meta is planning a new home feed on Threads.

The parent company of social brands like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has announced some updates to their new microblogging app, like adding a chronological order function and the ability to edit posts.

At the moment, the platform - which launched last week as an “initial version” via Instagram - shows users recommended content along with posts from followed accounts.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, shared that other new functions were “on the list,” like translation into other languages.

Threads boasted more than 100 million sign-ups in less than five days - a milestone that trounced a record set by OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT - after it went live in Apple and Android app stores last Wednesday.

Mark Zuckerberg confessed that he “couldn’t believe” the speed at which the figure was reached.

Twitter - which Threads are in direct competition with - has threatened to pursue legal action after their CEO Elon Musk mused that “competition is fine, cheating is not” in a post.

The site - who let go more than half of its staff when it was purchased by the Tesla CEO for $44 billion late last year and has roughly 350 million users- accused the new venture of hiring dozens of ex-Twitter employees and "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.

In a letter written by their lawyer Alex Spiro, the social media giant - which according to an SEC filing, took four years to amass the same base - alleged that Meta engaged in "systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, denied the claims, writing on Threads that "no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee - that's just not a thing".