US lawmaker calls for viral social media drink Prime Energy to be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes the energy drink - which YouTubers like Logan Paul and KSI promote on their channels - is being targeted towards children despite not being recommended for under 18s as it has 200mg of caffeine per can, which is double the amount in Red Bull.

The New York Democrat claims that the drink is sold “in near identical form” as their caffeine-free alternative, so parents often mistake the one brimming with the stimulant when purchasing it for their kids.

He wrote on Twitter: "The FDA [Food and Drug Administration] must investigate PRIME for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media,"

A spokesperson for the brand refuted the allegations, saying to BBC News that Prime Energy "contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it's sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market.”

They added: "As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organisation regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."