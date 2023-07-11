Salma Hayek "hates" exercising but has shared her bikini workout on Instagram.

The 56-year-old actress donned the skimpy outfit as she shared her workout routine in the water and thanked "every single one" of her 25 million fans for their support as she reached the follower count milestone.

She wrote in the caption: “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all.

“I hate exercising—but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love and support.”

Just days earlier, the 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' star was seen in the same itsy bitsy stringy bikini she wore to celebrate National Bikini Day on July 5.

Speaking about her vacation snaps in the past, Hayek admits she has no shame in posting her pics.

She said in 2021: “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures—I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.

“I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them, but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021! People are sick of it but I’m going to let them take a break. They’re going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day. No, they’re all from the same location.”

When it comes to skincare, the 'Eternals' star previously admitted that when it comes to skincare, she had been using an ingredient usually used to treat burns victims in her native Mexico and explained that those in the US were often shocked because they had never heard of such a product.

She said: "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us. Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings.”