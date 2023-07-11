Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have announced HP as Wrexham's new technology partner.

The tech company will be delivering devices and services to help the Welsh football club continue to succeed both on and off the pitch as they get ready for a first English Football League campaign for 15 years and the firm's logo will be featured on the matchday shirt sleeve from the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Wrexham announced the news with a video featuring Hollywood owners Rob and Ryan. In the clip, the pair reveal their attempt at a promotional video to explain their tech vision for the team.

McElhenney and Reynolds said: "HP was born in a garage in 1939 and has become one of the leading technology brands in the world. Wrexham Association Football Club was born in a bar in 1864 and is on its way to great things.

"We could not think of a better partner on this ride, for the club and the community. Plus, our tech game really needs an upgrade. Pretty sure we still have flying toasters as screensavers on some of our computers."

HP technology – including high-performance laptops, PC accessories and hybrid work-enabling services - will be used throughout the club as well as to improve the fan experience.

Vikrant Batra, HP's Global Chief Marketing Officer, said: "As with football, technology has the power to connect and unite people all over the world.

"The passion of Wrexham’s fans to rally around their beloved football team, throughout the highs and lows, has been an inspiration to us at HP. We’re excited to bring the power of our technology to the club and broader community, supporting them to achieve their goals."