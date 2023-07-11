David Tennant heaped praise on his adopted son Ty for his exceptional performance alongside his dad in 'Good Omens'.

The 21-year-old actor - who played a young Aegon II Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' - stars alongside the 'Doctor Who' star (Crowley) in season two of his hit fantasy comedy series, which was created and written by Neil Gaiman and is based on his and the late Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel of the same name, as Ennon.

And the 52-year-old actor said that Ty - who is the biological son of David's wife Georgia Tennant, who gave birth to Ty before she met David - is "very talented and good looking" and he relished the opportunity to share the screen together.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' on Tuesday (11.07.23), David - who also discussed reprising his role as the fourteenth Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' last October for Jodie Whittaker's finale in the BBC sci-fi classic - laughed: “He’s very good. What a relief. Imagine if he was rubbish? How would we tell him?”

Before gushing: “He’s really good. He’s very talented and good looking. So it’s lovely and it’s great to get to work together.”

David previously admitted he was worried his son would be "rubbish" at acting.

After Ty appeared in 'Tolkien', and TV series 'War of the Worlds', his dad confessed that he and Georgia - who also have Olive, 12, Wilf, 19, Doris, eight, and Birdie, three, together - were concerned when Ty first started acting, as they didn't know what to do in the unlikely event that he wasn't cut out for Hollywood.

David said: "Acting is a crapshoot anyway, and Georgia and I had this fear when he went into it of, what if we see him in something and he's rubbish? Will we be able to tell him? But as it turns out, he's incredibly talented. Which was a great relief to realise!"

The Scottish star keeps his family life out of the public eye, and whilst he says being a dad is "one of the most extraordinary things" he's ever experienced, he doesn't like to open up about his brood.

He added: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it.

"But the kids don't ask to be photographed when we're walking down the street, and we've decided that if we don't talk much about them in public, then we can maintain a bit of moral high ground to be able to say to photographers, 'Look, we don't talk about them, so you don't need to take their picture'."

David wants to allow his children to "live as normal a life" as possible, and said that whilst he knows fame comes with a price, he thinks it's possible to "preserve a bit of private life, too".

Speaking to Candis magazine, he added: "We don't want to be silly about it but we just want to try to live as normal a life as possible outside of work. I am hugely privileged to be a part of the world I am part of, and I knew what I was getting into when I entered it. But I think it is possible to preserve a bit of a private life, too."

'This Morning' airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Prime Video’s 'Good Omens 2' returns to Prime Video Friday, July 28.