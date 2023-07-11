Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas rejected an offer to join the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'.

The 36-year-old reality star - who is best known for starring on 'Married to Jonas' - has claimed she snubbed the chance to appear on the Bravo reality show because "they would kill me".

Appearing on the 'LadyGang' podcast with her Jonas Brothers star spouse, Danielle revealed: “I was asked.

“But I think I would die. I think they would like, they would kill me.”

Kevin, 35, quipped: “Bringing the lamb to the slaughter over there.”

Agreeing, Danielle said: “Yeah!”

However, the 'Sucker' hitmaker does believe his other half could “hold her own” on the drama-filled programme - which has starred the likes of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

Danielle admitted: “I would probably just sit there laughing."

Making up an excuse for his wife, Kevin joked: “The problem is I don’t want to have to give them tickets to the show.

“I’m just kidding, no. The reality is that might be too much.”

Danielle admitted: “I’d rather do 'Married to Jonas'."

The couple appeared on the E! series for two seasons in 2012 and 2013.

Danielle and Kevin were then asked if they would consider reviving 'Married to Jonas'.

He said: “I feel like we were a little, our whole schtick was a little too nice for people.

But I think now they’d be like, ‘Oh this is just who they are.’ ”

Refusing to say no, he added: “Well they’re on a writer’s strike, they need a lot more reality TV, so we’ll see.”

Kevin once made a cameo on 'The Real Housewives of New York' in 2014 as Kathy Wakile's contractor on behalf of his firm JonasWerner Homes.

He launched the construction company when his band - also comprising brothers Joe Jonas, 33, and 30-year-old Nick Jonas - went their separate ways in 2013.