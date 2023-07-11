Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady claims the actor was still “sexting” her shortly before he entered into a relationship with his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar.

The ‘Superbad’ actor, 39, dated law school student and surfing instructor Sarah, 24, from August 2021 to early 2022, and she has publicly accused him of emotional abuse – claiming the star would “manipulate” her into deleting bikini photos from Instagram and demand she not hang out with women who are in “unstable places”.

Sarah has now shared screenshots on her Instagram Story of text messages apparently sent between her and Jonah in August 2022 that show how he informed her of his new romance and her response.

Jonah allegedly wrote on 30 August 2022: “I know I don’t need to but in the spirit of pure respect to our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently.

“I’m sorry if that is painful. It just happened and I didn’t want to not be transparent with you ever as I care about you.”

Sarah thanked ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star for letting her know, but the next day she messaged Jonah to ask he tell Olivia about how “recently” he allegedly had been “flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support”.

Jonah denied her claims in his alleged responses, telling her: “And to be crystal clear I have not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months.

“I’m sorry if it’s upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect.”

Sarah responded again by sharing a screenshot of a text from him asking her to hold “my hard (censored)”, which was apparently sent on 13 July last year.

She then messaged Jonah: “Whatever helps you get through the day. Gotta focus on mine now. Adiós wé.”

Jonah then admitted: "Yes we sexted two months ago," before adding: "Screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and breach of trust as a friend as I have explained to you about breaches of trust I have had between trusted friends recently that have caused me trauma. I am incredibly hurt… ."

Before the new scathing message exchange, Sarah posted a voice memo that confessed she waited until Hill’s current girlfriend, Millar, had their child last month to not “cause stress on her or the baby”.