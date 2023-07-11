Britney Spears’ memoir is titled ‘The Woman in Me’ and features a topless shot of the singer in her younger days on the cover.

The ‘Toxic’ star, 41, revealed the artwork for her highly-anticipated autobiography on her Instagram on Tuesday (11.07.23) and said it was coming out on 24 October, after Gallery Books – an imprint of Simon and Schuster – acquired the book after a bidding war between several publishing houses.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

She revealed in April 2022 she was writing a book, which comes after the successful termination of her 13-year conservatorship, in which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled much of her life and her finances.

It saw Britney winning back control of her life as well as her $60 million estate in November 2021.

Gallery Books’ senior vice president and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom told People: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The publishing house added Britney’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story” on her terms.

It said in a press release: “(‘The Woman in Me’) is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Page Six reported last February Britney had inked a book deal with Simon and Schuster said to be worth as much as $15 million.

A source said at the time: “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, wrote a book titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’, which the singer said was packed with lies – and led her to brand her sibling “scum”.

She ranted on Instagram when it came out: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f****** lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Britney is said to have been working with ghostwriter Sam Lansky on her book, with an insider telling Page Six about the memoir: “The narrative has been shifted time and time again by the media, the paparazzi, Britney’s exes and even her own family.

“After being silenced for almost 14 years, she’s ready to take back her voice, something that never should’ve been taken from her in the first place.”