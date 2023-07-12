Emily Blunt is taking a break from acting to focus on her family.

The 'Jungle Cruise' star - who has daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, with husband and fellow actor John Krasinski - wants to scale back her work commitments this year to "be there" for her kids for an extended period of time.

Appearing on iHeartPodcast's 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', she said: "This year, I'm not working.

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."

The 40-year-old actress explained that she wants to be there for certain moments in her daughters' days which "are so important when they're little".

She added: "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little.

"And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?'

"And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

Meanwhile, Emily recently admitted her "toes curl" whenever she hears about a child wanting to be a star because the industry is to "hard" to get into in the first place.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "My toes curl when people tell me, ‘My daughter wants to be an actress’.

"I want to say, ‘Don’t do it!’ Because it’s a hard industry and it can be very disappointing.

"A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things."

The 'Edge of Tomorrow' star also explained that she is able to "disassociate" herself from her own fame and has noticed that her children are also able to see her celebrity self and their mother as two different people.

She added: "When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it… I’m like, who’s that? And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there’s Mama, but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming."